Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends Attuma BAF Wave Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is in the books, but Hasbro has a wave of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends figures left in the tank. This follows the debut of the first Wakanda Forever trailer and the first wave of Funko Pop figures based on the upcoming film over the SDCC weekend. A complete breakdown of the new Black Panther Marvel Legends figures can be found below, and pre-orders can be found here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) and here on Amazon now. Note that this is a Build-A-Figure wave that includes pieces for a figure based on Attuma, a villain and enemy of Namor.

The newly minted synopsis for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reads: "In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli."

Producer Nate Moore sat down with Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast to discuss the expectations placed on this film:

"I think this movie has different sort of pressure on it, obviously, with the loss of Chadwick, which was unexpected and unprecedented in a way narratively, to figure out how to deal with," Moore revealed. "So beyond, 'Hey, we want to make a big, fun time,' and people of the first movie, it's how do we sort of do right by his legacy and tell a story that isn't exploitative, which we would never, ever do, but builds on the things that he loved about the property and builds on the things that he brought to the property in a way that is enjoyable, feels real, feels earned, feels organic. Because I think we're going to see the movie in two lenses, pure entertainment, but also cathartic. And we have to be conscious of both of those lenses as we're making it."

Moore added, "I mean, I would be lying if I didn't want people to be most excited about Black Panther 2, just because that's what I'm thinking about 24 hours a day. But no, but I think everything is becoming more different. And that's something we talk a lot about. And again, for better or for worse what Eternals is doing, is showing you that we can do different kinds of things. Because we're quite aware of how much stuff we make. We're super aware of the movies we've made in the past. For us, as we go forward, it's how do we make Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness different from Thor: Love and Thunder, different from Wakanda Forever, different from The Marvels, different from Ms. Marvel, different from Hawkeye. There is a lot of stuff."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022.