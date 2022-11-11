Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends Ironheart Figure Is Up for Pre-Order

A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted today, and with it comes a new Marvel Legends figure based on Riri Williams aka Ironheart, who will be portrayed by Dominique Thorne in the upcoming MCU film and Disney+ series. The figure depicts Ironheart in her new armor, which differs from the MK1 design depicted in Funko Pop form back in July.

The 6-inch scale figure includes alternate hands, an alternate helmet head, attachable blaster accessories, and blaster effects which Hasbro claims are accurate to her portrayal in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Pre-orders for the figure are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22) for $33.99. This figure follows a comic book-inspired Marvel Legends Ironheart figure (Amazon) that was released as part of an Ursa Major Build-A-Figure wave last year.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to the official synopsis, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler returns to direct Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole. The film stars Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoya, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, and Angela Bassett as Ramonda.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will open in theaters on November 11th. You can get tickets now. The Ironheart Disney+ series is expected to hit the service sometime next year.