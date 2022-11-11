Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals First Look at Full Midnight Angels Costume

The D23 festivities continued well into Sunday, with Marvel unveiling new costumes for some upcoming properties. Namely, the practical suits for the ensemble behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were on full display at the Anaheim Convention Center. In addition to seeing updated suits for Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and M'Baku (Winston Duke), the House of Ideas also revealed the full Midnight Angels suit for the first time.

A splinter group of the Dora Milaje, the Midnight Angels are led in part by Ayo and Aneka, who will be played by Florence Kasumba and Michaela Coel in Wakanda Forever, respectively. The best part of it all? The suit's entirely comic-accurate.

Earlier this summer, Wakanda Forever helmer Ryan Coogler said the film honors the legacy of Chadwick Boseman with the sequel being a major tribute to the late actor.

"Chad's passion and genius and his culture and the impact he made on this industry will be felt forever," the filmmaker told the crowd at San Diego Comic-Con.

"We put our love for Chadwick into this film. We also put our passion," Coogler added. "This film has a ton of action and humor. It's also a roller coaster of a movie. It goes to new places in Wakanda that we've never been before but other corners of the MCU."

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

﻿Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.