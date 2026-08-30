3 Marvel Franchises Like X-Men That the MCU Should Just Start Fresh After Secret Wars

Ever since Disney acquired FOX, fans have wondered how the MCU would treat the X-Men team. Since FOX has a preestablished roster of beloved X-Men iterations, many thought that the MCU could simply add the FOX characters and actors into the MCU with only a few minor changes. While they are making appearances in projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con 2026 panel revealed that the MCU will have a fresh slate of X-Men, and they will get a movie that restarts their story sometime after Avengers: Secret Wars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is a sign that the MCU will definitely be entering a new phase post-Secret Wars, leading many to wonder what other characters and storylines could be reintroduced to the MCU in the coming years. While most of the MCU’s iterations are great and can keep going as is, these three should probably get a fresh start after Secret Wars.

3) Cloak & Dagger

Marvel Television was an interesting experiment, and while the fates of tons of characters were concluded when their shows were cancelled in favor of Disney+ projects, many Marvel Television projects have been reincorporated into the MCU. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage have all reappeared in Daredevil: Born Again, and Agent Carter‘s Hayley Atwell and James D’Arcy have had multiple appearances in recent years. While there are still a few characters who haven’t reappeared, they at least have tangential connections to the MCU through Marvel Television characters who have already been recanonized. However, two of Marvel’s biggest superheroes are still completely separated from the modern MCU: Cloak and Dagger.

In 2018, Marvel Television released Cloak & Dagger on Freeform, with the TV show starring Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt as the titular superheroes. The show ran for two seasons and received decent reviews, but it never made the cultural splash that most Marvel projects do. The series is rarely talked about these days, and since the show heavily leans into the teen drama aspect and has a self-contained story, it is unlikely that it will ever come back in the MCU. Cloak and Dagger are a massive duo capable of carrying a movie franchise on their own, so the MCU should bring the characters back in the future, whether they’re played by the original actors or not.

2) Secret Invasion

Marvel’s Disney+ shows have been a mixed bag, but by far the worst one was 2023’s Secret Invasion. The series focuses on Nick Fury as he returns to Earth amid a Skrull takeover, with him uncovering which government officials and superheroes have been taken over in an attempt to save Earth. Unfortunately, the story was messy, the show was slow, and it was too small-scale to live up to the potential of the comic run. The implications of Secret Invasion‘s shocking ending have been mostly ignored, proving that the MCU most likely plans to never return to the Skrull Invasion arc.

So, if the MCU is retconning some storylines after Secret Wars, Secret Invasion is the perfect pick. The Skrull Invasion storyline could easily take place in an Avengers movie, or even over an entire Saga, allowing us to learn that various superheroes have been replaced by shapeshifting aliens. A lot more could be done with this storyline, and since many didn’t watch Secret Invasion and those who did generally didn’t like it, not many would miss the original if the MCU decides to reboot it.

1) Iron Fist

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

Netflix’s Defenders universe was great, but there is one major blemish: Iron Fist. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, and tons of other Defenders universe characters have already appeared in recent projects, furthering their popularity and importance to the mainstream MCU. However, Finn Jones’ Danny Rand is the only one of the original Defenders not to reappear as of the writing of this article. Iron Fist was critically panned, and it was controversial, so it isn’t surprising that the MCU has mostly ignored it since its cancellation.

So, while there is always the possibility that the MCU will attempt to continue Netflix’s Iron Fist within Daredevil: Born Again, rebooting the show is probably the best option. Iron Fist is a major superhero, and tying him to the failed original show will continue to damage his reputation and narrative capacity within the MCU. Instead, a new Iron Fist could appear in a future movie, even a solo one, cutting the original series loose and allowing Iron Fist fans to finally get a proper MCU iteration.