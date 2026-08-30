Spider-Man & Odyssey Help Tom Holland Break Box Office Record, But He May Lose It Soon

No actor had a better summer than Tom Holland, who starred in both The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The two blockbusters earned widespread critical acclaim and posted record-breaking numbers at the box office; The Odyssey is now the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, and Brand New Day became just the eighth title in history to pass $2 billion worldwide. After getting out to dominant starts in July, these commercial juggernauts have ruled over the August box office, facing minimal competition from new releases. As a result, Holland has staked claim to a rather notable individual box office record, but it’s one he might lose in a few months.

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Holland leapfrogged fellow Marvel star Chris Pratt to become the third-highest-grossing actor of all time at the global box office. Only Scarlett Johansson and Zoe Saldaña rank ahead of Holland, meaning the Spider-Man star is the top-grossing male actor in history. Even more impressively, Holland is the youngest actor on the list. He’s just 30 years old, so he still has a long way to go in his career.

Can Robert Downey Jr. Catch Tom Holland On the All-Time Box Office Charts?

Holland’s status as the No. 1 male actor worldwide may not last for long. December sees the release of Avengers: Doomsday, which marks Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Right now, his career box office total stands at $14.315 billion, putting him in position to move past Holland at some point during Doomsday‘s run. Barring an unforeseen surprise, Holland is not part of the crossover’s massive ensemble cast. He was busy shooting The Odyssey and Brand New Day while Doomsday was in production, so it’s unlikely he’s in this Avengers movie. Even if he is, it would probably just be a cameo, meaning Doomsday might not count towards his total. The list of highest-grossing actors specifically pertains to leading roles and lead ensemble roles.

The Avengers has always been one of the MCU’s highest-grossing sub-franchises. The lowest-grossing Avengers movie is Age of Ultron, which earned $1.405 billion. It’s still too early for full Doomsday tracking to be available, but right now, all signs are pointing to $1.4 billion being a baseline. Advanced ticket sales are already outpacing Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which grossed $360 million domestically in its opening weekend. Doomsday is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest films. Matching the $2+ billion hauls of Infinity War and Endgame might be out of the question (especially with Dune: Part Three taking the IMAX screens and being an event of its own), but it seems safe to pencil in Doomsday for $1+ billion.

If Doomsday matches Age of Ultron, Downey’s career gross will be around $15.7 billion, which would be more than enough to clear Holland’s current total. Holland just moved past Pratt, who was at $15.158 billion, so where The Odyssey and Brand New Day end their respective runs is going to be a key factor here. Both movies have remained viable draws for the past month, but there are signs that business is starting to slow down. Brand New Day is projected to earn around $21 million domestically this weekend, and The Odyssey $14.6 million. If Holland doesn’t get far past the $15.1 billion mark, Downey could move ahead of him even if Doomsday “only” cracks $1 billion flat. Once The Odyssey and Brand New Day have wrapped up, the race will be clearer.

Downey’s career gross will get another sizable boost when Avengers: Secret Wars premieres next year. Holland could make his MCU return in that film, but it wouldn’t help him clear the gap between himself and Downey (and Holland doesn’t have anything else debuting between now and then to pad his numbers). However, assuming Downey does indeed pass Holland on the all-time list at some point in the next couple of years, there’s a path for Holland to reclaim his record. Spider-Man 5 hasn’t been officially announced yet, but it’s all but a guarantee Sony and Marvel will move forward with new Spider-Man installments once the Multiverse Saga is wrapped up. If Brand New Day can make $2 billion, whatever solo Spider-Man movies Holland has left could push him into the stratosphere.