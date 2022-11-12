Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Spoiler-Filled Discussion & Review | Phase Zero

Following the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ComicBook.com's Marvel podcast recorded its fifteenth bonus episode. This special-edition episode centered around the final movie in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing a full discussion about the film to life on all major podcast platforms. BD, Aaron, Jamie, and Jenna talked about each of the film's major character, Easter eggs from Marvel Comics and other live-action films, and what some of the story threads mean for the future.

The new episode of Phase Zero follows exclusive content rolling out on the official Phase Zero channel, including an interview with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler and exclusive insights from producer Nate Moore. Those interviews, which are available to watch now, are discussed in the bonus episode. This episode contains major spoilers for the film from start to finish, including all of Namor's actions, the major characters killed off in the film, the credits scene, and more.

Phase Zero Bonus Episode 15 is available now on all major podcast platforms. Video of the live broadcast is available now on the Phase Zero YouTube channel, as well as a Friday night broadcast on Paramount+. Hit the links below to listen and/or watch now!

The Phase Zero podcast capped off an exciting freshman year in 2021 and is not slowing down late into 2022. In its first episode, the Phase Zero show revealed its mission to be creating a fun and positive community of Marvel fans, getting fans an opportunity to interact with members of the Marvel Studios family, and providing exclusive insights from hosts and celebrity guests. All of those boxes have been checked and more, with more than 1.2 million listeners across all platforms in 2021!

Throughout 2022, Phase Zero has continued to innovate its content and provide a fun, welcoming environment for all fans. Exclusive interviews with Moon Knight executive producer Grant Curtis, Marvel Studios prop master Russell Bobbitt, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness costume designer Graham Churchyard, and Venom director Ruben Fleischer have been featured in Season 2, along with a trivia episode, a dive into plot holes, and anticipation rankings! She-Hulk stars have also appeared on Phase Zero, including Madisynn actress Patty Guggenheim, Pug himself Josh Segarra, and Holden Holliway actor Steve Coulter.

Phase Zero invites you to celebrate all things Marvel, hosting a weekly conversation of theories, speculation, and exclusive interviews and insights. It's the number one spot for MCU fans, welcoming those new to it all and those who think they know it all! New episodes are recorded live on Youtube every Thursday at 12pm ET before being made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts can be found. For updates regarding the Phase Zero podcast, follow the official Phase Zero account on Twitter!