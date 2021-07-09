Black Widow First Reactions Hit Online

We're just weeks away from the release of Marvel's Black Widow, and we've all been waiting even longer than expected thanks to its many delays, but the first reactions to the new film have arrived and have us thinking it will be worth the wait. Following the delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Widow will finally be released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on Friday July 9. When the film premieres it will be the longest gap between the release of Marvel Cinematic Universe feature films with over two years of time occurring between Black Widow and the last movie, 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The upcoming film will be set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, since Scarlett Johansson's hero died during Avengers: Endgame. Talk of a Black Widow solo movie has been a long time coming. Despite being set in the past, Johansson told us on the set of the film she wanted a tale which moves the overall story forward.

"Post-Civil War felt like a good time to start. We never intended on doing an origin story," Johansson said. "I never wanted to do an origin story because I just didn't want to go back, back. I wanted to move forward, even though we are going back, but it all makes sense when you see it. It felt like a good time because Natasha, she has always been, she's always worked for someone. She's always been a part of some operation. She's always had some safety net. Not necessarily, I don't know if safety net is the best way to put it, but she's always been an operative, and she's actually never really had to, for better or worse, make any decisions for herself."

Joining Johansson in the film are fellow cast members Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. The film is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.