Black Widow Gets Official Rating

After multiple delays due to the pandemic, the first movie on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's lineup since Spider-Man: Far From Home was released in 2019 has an official release date! Black Widow is set to hit theatres and Disney+ Premier Access in July, and a new trailer for the movie was released last week and has us excited to finally see the Scarlett Johansson-led film. Earlier today, the Exhibitor Relations Co. Twitter account took to the social media site to confirm the movie's rating. Marvel fans won't be surprised to learn that Black Widow is officially rated PG-13.

"Marvel's BLACK WIDOW is finally a picture lock. Just in time for its release in May...er...July. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence/action, some language, and thematic material," @ERCboxoffice wrote. You can check out the post below:

Marvel's BLACK WIDOW is finally a picture lock. Just in time for its release in May...er...July. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) April 7, 2021

By moving Black Widow from May to July, the movie's domestic projection has increased from $45 million to $170 million, with a new projected opening weekend of $63 million. That may be lower than the standard $100M+ opening weekends that Marvel Studios was used to pre-pandemic, but it's a good sign for the future of the film industry.

"The storyline that we are telling is very horrifying," Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) previously said of Black Widow. "It's about women that have been, essentially, abused and trained up to be killing machines." She added, "As Scarlett said over and over, this is the right time for her to be telling [Black Widow's] story. And we're not shying away from the fact that this story is essentially about women getting their life back... And it's a Marvel Studios film, too. That's pretty rare, and it's very exciting to be a part of that."

Black Widow is now scheduled to hit in theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which has its fifth episode dropping on April 16th, Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.