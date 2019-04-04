Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Adds ‘Stranger Things’ Star David Harbour

Stranger Things star David Harbour’s star is on meteroic rise, as it has been announced that he’s breaking into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a role in the upcoming Black Widow movie! THR dropped the exclusive – while also not revealing much about which character Harbour will be portraying in the MCU:

“Plot details are being kept behind the Iron Curtain, but it will be an internationally-set story centering on Natasha Romanoff, a spy and assassin who grew up being trained by the KGB before breaking from their grasp and becoming an agent of SHIELD and Avenger.

Marvel could tell you who Harbour is playing but then they’d have to kill you. (Not really. Character information for Harbour was not yet revealed.)”

As stated, David Harbour is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest go-to headliners – especially in geek culture genres. After becoming a breakout hit in Stranger Things, the actor was given his first big leading movie leading role as Hellboy, in the Hellboy reboot (which hits theaters next week, at the time of writing this). Well, it doesn’t look Harbour is one to hedge his bets, as he’s already booking this major shift to Marvel’s Black Widow before the results of Hellboy have even been tallied (and we ain’t mad at him for it!)

Regarding which Marvel Comics character Harbour could be bringing to life in Black Widow: We’ve already heard word on the casting parameters for the film’s villain, who is rumored to be Taskmaster. However, it seems Marvel Studios is considering the Ultimate Universe version of Taskmaster (based on the casting rumors), who is black. That may knock Harbour out of that particular consideration, but there are any number of Russian military and/or super soldiers that Harbour could play; same for counterintelligence agents on the American (and/or SHIELD) side of things.

Harbour will join a cast that has seen several big rumored castings in the last month or so. Moonlight‘s Andre Holland was reportedly up for that aforementioned villain role (Taksmaster?); with Florence Pugh (Fighting With My Family) and Camila Mendes (Riverdale) also rumored for the film. As of writing this, news also broke that Academy Award-winner Rachel Weisz is also being tapped for a “key role.”

In short: Black Widow is coming together fast!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

