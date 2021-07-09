Latest Black Widow Trailer Scores 70 Million Views in 24 Hours

✖

After multiple release date delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Marvel's Black Widow is finally on the cusp of being released, with the film expected to make its debut in theaters and on Disney+'s Premier Access tier later this summer. In order to get fans hyped once again for Black Widow — which has been marketed in some capacity since the fall of 2019 — Marvel Studios released a brand-new trailer for the film, and it looks like it's a bonafide hit. On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the latest Black Widow trailer earned more than 70 million views in the first twenty-four hours since its debut. This was more than 13 million views over the first-day performance of its previous trailer.

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

"I feel like I'm in control of the destiny of this film, which gives me a lot more peace of mind," Johansson said in a previous interview. "I know her better than anybody. What was her childhood like? What is her relationship to figures of authority? This character is gritty and multi-dimensional but has a lot of trauma and has led an unexamined life. In order to operate at this elite level, she has probably had to push away a lot of stuff."

Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. The film is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

"It’s a film about self-forgiveness and it’s a film about family," Johansson said last November. "I think in life we sort of come of age many times and you have these kind of moments where you’re in a transitional phase and then you move sort of beyond it and I think in the Black Widow standalone film I think the character is at, when we find her, a moment of real crisis, and throughout the film, by facing herself in a lot of ways and a lot of things that make her, her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side and we start to be able to reset where she’s a more grounded, self-possessed person. So that’s her journey, well, I hope anyway."

Black Widow is set to be released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th.