Marvel Fans Speak Out in Support of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Lawsuit
Marvel fans are showing their support for Scarlett Johansson as her Black Widow lawsuit unfolds. Earlier today, news broke of the MCU actress filing a suit in Los Angeles Superior Court. The Black Widow star’s representation argues that the release of the movie on Disney+ Premiere Access helped facilitate a breach of contract. John Berlinski is an attorney at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP which represents Johansson. They are quoted in the Wall Street Journal as saying, “This will surely not be the last case where Hollywood talent stands up to Disney and makes it clear that, whatever the company may pretend, it has a legal obligation to honor its contracts."
Scarlett Johansson suing Marvel is a terrible look for Disney. They really should renegotiate these deals as they didn’t reflect the company’s enormous shift to streaming. The thing is Disney still benefits from the shift but the talent doesn’t.— Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) July 30, 2021
Disney has since published its response to the suit and seemed very intent on not backing down.
Their statement reads, ”There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date."
How do you feel about the suit? Let us know in the comments below!

its sad that the favourite character from her whole career, the character that scarlett loved the most to portray, has this bittersweet goodbye with feuds and trials. scarlett and natasha deserved so much better.— julia ⴵ (@filmtasha) July 29, 2021

Disney and Scarlett after her lawsuit pic.twitter.com/yXZTa73X3W— scarlett's lawyer ⧗ ᗢ (@scarlettverse) July 30, 2021

SCARLETT JOHANSSON AT THE VERY MOMENT pic.twitter.com/5kV6OEH3fd— уele ⧗ (@natashasmygem) July 30, 2021

we will support you always! we love you scarlett pic.twitter.com/AmTrF5jehj— scarlett source (@scarjoworld) July 29, 2021

the fact scarlett sat through the entire press tour with a smile on her face promoting the movie she waited years for and was so proud of while being treated like sh*t behind closed doors by disney is honestly just making me sad now :(— Seleya ⚡️| saw black widow (@shansremedy) July 29, 2021

now we know why scarlett doesn’t have much promotion for her own movie just like florence did and also she did not go to black widow premiere hmmm it makes sense now— elo ⧗ nat loml (@doraemaynat) July 29, 2021



u should know that im a better shot when im pissed off pic.twitter.com/VAGhgYv8p0— 💭 (@scarthinker) July 29, 2021

Scarlett Johansson trying to enter Disneyland
Disney: pic.twitter.com/65jDXoUYzN— єℓ мι∂ωιиgσ (@Ogniwdim) July 30, 2021