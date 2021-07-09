Marvel Fans Are Flipping Out Over Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney
Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over Black Widow's release on Disney+, at the same time it was released in theaters. In a statement about the lawsuit, Johansson's lawyers assert that "Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel." The long-short of it is that Disney originally signed a contract with Johansson that involved her salary being based on the film's box office performance - money that has presumably been undercut by the significant money that Disney took in by offering Black Widow on Disney+ Premium Access.
Now that Scarlett Johansson has thrown down the legal gauntlet against Disney, Marvel fans are going wild about it on social media:
Drain All Their Money
I wish Scarlett Johansson a very drain Disney of all their money— Nino (@AyyeffNino) July 29, 2021
Not surprisingly, a lot of people are finding it very hard to feel much sympathy for a mega-corporation like Disney.
I Ain't Mad At Her
I'm not mad at Scarlett Johansson— Have a great time. (@0nlineGuy) July 29, 2021
Never Getting Natasha Back
i just gut off my flight to scarlett johansson suing disney. we’re never getting natasha back😭— abbi 3 (@fallawaybandito) July 29, 2021
Fans are now getting scared that Johansson will be booted from the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise after this.
Saw The End Coming
Saw this coming, but I'm surprised Disney didn't get her to agree before doing it.— TimmyTechTV (@TimmyTechTV) July 29, 2021
Guarantee this is the real end of Scarlett Johansson in the MCU. https://t.co/nuCUcQc2O7
It was not hard to see that Black Widow's release on Disney+ was going to cause problems when it came to the money. This is why it's also not going to be surprising when this is the end of Johansson's partnership with Disney...
Can't Cancel Sacrlett
When I see people that want to cancel Scarlett Johansson: pic.twitter.com/ntXCsHBYrG— In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) July 29, 2021
The phrase "Too big to fail" certainly does come to mind in this case.
Got Zuckerberged
Scarlett Johansson to Disney about Black Widow pic.twitter.com/kpkgOCynBS— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) July 29, 2021
This Social Network movie meme is being deployed with hilarious timing.
Business As Usual
I don’t think Scarlett Johansson suing Disney is the cataclysmic rift people think it is. Sometimes formal legal action is simply a requirement of a contract dispute process and/ or a means to engage risk transfer mechanisms. Business is business. 🤷— thecraggus.com (@TheCraggus) July 29, 2021
Maybe there really is nothing much to see here. Business disputes happen all the time in Hollywood - and it's just that: business. No one leaves with any hard feelings.