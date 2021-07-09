Marvel Fans Are Flipping Out Over Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney

By Kofi Outlaw

Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over Black Widow's release on Disney+, at the same time it was released in theaters. In a statement about the lawsuit, Johansson's lawyers assert that "Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel." The long-short of it is that Disney originally signed a contract with Johansson that involved her salary being based on the film's box office performance - money that has presumably been undercut by the significant money that Disney took in by offering Black Widow on Disney+ Premium Access.

Now that Scarlett Johansson has thrown down the legal gauntlet against Disney, Marvel fans are going wild about it on social media:

Drain All Their Money

Not surprisingly, a lot of people are finding it very hard to feel much sympathy for a mega-corporation like Disney. 

I Ain't Mad At Her

Never Getting Natasha Back

Fans are now getting scared that Johansson will be booted from the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise after this. 

Saw The End Coming

It was not hard to see that Black Widow's release on Disney+ was going to cause problems when it came to the money. This is why it's also not going to be surprising when this is the end of Johansson's partnership with Disney... 

Can't Cancel Sacrlett

The phrase "Too big to fail" certainly does come to mind in this case. 

Got Zuckerberged

This Social Network movie meme is being deployed with hilarious timing. 

Business As Usual

Maybe there really is nothing much to see here. Business disputes happen all the time in Hollywood - and it's just that: business. No one leaves with any hard feelings. 

