Marvel Fans Are Flipping Out Over Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney

Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over Black Widow's release on Disney+, at the same time it was released in theaters. In a statement about the lawsuit, Johansson's lawyers assert that "Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel." The long-short of it is that Disney originally signed a contract with Johansson that involved her salary being based on the film's box office performance - money that has presumably been undercut by the significant money that Disney took in by offering Black Widow on Disney+ Premium Access.

Now that Scarlett Johansson has thrown down the legal gauntlet against Disney, Marvel fans are going wild about it on social media: