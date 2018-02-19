Chris Evans Appears To Confirm ‘Black Widow’ Movie

Marvel fans were sent into a frenzy after a report stated the long-awaited Black Widow solo movie was finally in development, with Scarlett Johansson returning for the lead role. But Marvel Studios has yet to reveal if it’s on the schedule.

Maybe Captain America didn’t get the memo, because it sounds like he just confirmed it’s in the works.

While speaking with ET Canada about Black Panther, Chris Evans might have let slip that the Black Widow movie is indeed happening.

“There’s nothing [Marvel Studios] can’t do,” said. “And I’m sure it’s gonna have the exact same effect when Captain Marvel comes out, and then the Black Widow movie comes out. Marvel just has the winning recipe and they’re kind of one step ahead of everybody else.”

Evans is obviously excited about the future of Marvel Studios, whether he continues to play a role or not. And given the company’s penchant for secrecy, it’s somewhat surprising that he spoke about the Black Widow movie as if it exists.

Of course, he could be speaking with the same knowledge as everyone else, when Variety reported that the movie is in the early stages of development. And then, he obviously knows more about the inner workings of the studio than anyone else — if he’s talking about it, it’s probably a safe bet that it’s in the works.

The directors of Avengers: Infinity War Anthony and Joe Russo also spoke positively about the possible film while guesting on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“It’s crazy exciting, yeah,” said Anthony Russo.

“Yeah, we’re very happy for that. I mean it’s such a rich and interesting character,” said Joe Russo. “There’s so much to explore with a character whose history was as a villain, and you know, Scarlett does such a good job of playing that character and people are so used to that character that you forget the character’s history, and so there’s a lot of compelling stories to tell about someone who has a dark past.”

Fans are also excited, especially with many campaigning for a solo Black Widow film ever since the character first appeared in Iron Man 2. And there are rumors that Scarlett Johansson could be in line for a huge payday if it goes through.

But nothing is confirmed as of yet, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is remaining very tight-lipped about the future of Marvel Studios beyond 2019. Hopefully we learn more as we get closer to Disney’s D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con.

Black Widow can next be seen in Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th.