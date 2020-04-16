Marvel’s Black Widow: Bad Blood Audio Series Gets Epic Artwork From Jamie McKelvie (Exclusive)

Unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait a little bit longer to see Black Widow on the big screen, with Marvel’s upcoming solo film delayed until November due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, fans can still follow the adventures of Natasha Romanoff in a pretty unique way, with the help of Black Widow: Bad Blood. The upcoming series will hit the premium reading and audio platform Serial Box later this month — and it looks like it will be doing so in style. Serial Box has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive piece of key art for Bad Blood, which is created by Young Avengers and The Wicked and Divine artist Jamie McKelvie.

The art showcases the epic, espionage-themed tale that Bad Blood will be bringing, with the help of some powerful visuals. If that wasn’t enough, it also teases a team-up between Natasha Romanoff and Bucky Barnes, which will certainly delight those who are fans of both characters.

In Marvel’s Black Widow: Bad Blood, the Black Widow has been targeted. When Natasha Romanoff wakes up from a night she can’t remember, the mission gets personal. As she seeks revenge, old friends come into play, buried history comes to light, and the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Natasha Romanoff has someone on her trail. Now she must find the threat before they find her. Join Black Widow, the Winter Soldier, and Bruce Banner for an epic mission unlike any other they’ve encountered before.

Bad Blood will be narrated by prolific voice actress Sarah Natochenny, who is best known for voicing Ash Ketchum on Pokemon since 2006. The series’ writing staff includes Mikki Kendall (Hood Feminism), L.L. McKinney (A Blade So Black), Taylor Stevens (The Informationist), Lindsay Smith (Orphan Black: The Next Chapter), and Margaret Dunlap (The Lizzie Bennet Diaries).

Black Widow: Bad Blood is the latest high-profile series to hit Serial Box, after Thor: Metal Gods and Orphan Black: The Next Chapter.

Marvel’s Black Widow: Bad Blood will launch with two episodes on April 28th. After that, episodes will be released weekly every Tuesday.