Black Widow Trailer Unveils First Look at David Harbour’s Red Guardian

At long last, the first trailer is here for Marvel Studios‘ Black Widow and with it, brought the first look at David Harbour‘s Red Guardian. As many had speculated, the trailer confirms the character is an ally to both Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), albeit they make quite the dysfunctional family. You can see the action-packed trailer for Marvel’s upcoming spy thriller up above.

When we talked with Harbour earlier this year, the Stranger Things star teased a deep, complex character that’s essentially the Russian counterpart to Captain America.

“That’s one of the things I really like about this character,” Harbour said. “There’s an openness to interpretation. The one thing we do is know is that he’s the counterpart to Captain America on the Russian Soviet side, but that way we have a lot of play with who he is and we are playing with him.”

He added, “Initially when I heard the pitch she [director Cate Shortland] was like ‘He’s this and he’s this.’ And I was like ‘Yeah, I got it.’…he spins and he twists and he turns in ways that make sense and in ways I don’t expect characters to go there. I expect characters to be a color or a flavor and we get to know them and this guy is really rich.”

Black Widow is set to bow May 1, 2020.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

