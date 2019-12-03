Marvel Fans Can’t Get Enough of Black Widow’s White Suit in Film’s First Trailer

Earlier this year at the Disney D23 Expo we got our first look at Natasha Romanoff’s brand new white costume for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Widow. The suit appeared in exclusive footage screened at the Expo and then on display on the Expo’s show floor. Since then, fans have been eager to get their own, live-action look at the white costume and now that wait is over. Marvel Studios dropped the first trailer for Black Widow tonight — and fans can’t get enough of that white suit.

Soon after the trailer’s debut, fans took to social media to share their reactions to every detail of the brand new look at the eagerly-anticipated film and one of the things that made a major impression was that white suit. While there were some fans for whom the suit wasn’t exactly their cup of tea, others were thrilled to see it in action especially after being teased with it at D23 this summer.

Black Widow is set prior to the events of Avengers: Endgame, giving fans an opportunity to, as Red Guardian actor David Harbour explained previously, explore Natasha’s heroic Endgame sacrifice by exploring the stories of her past.

“It’s great because you get to go back a little bit in time with her, right?” Harbour said at San Diego Comic-Con. “And you get to explore these events and that’s one of the things that was interesting to me in the movie was because you know the events of Endgame so you get to explore how she got there and how she got there to make that choice.”

“I think that’s the interesting part of her narrative is that we get to go back and explore this period of time between the events of Civil War and that particular arc,” he continued. “One of our things is we’ve known each other for a really long time and that relationship plays into the stuff that’s come beyond. The great thing about knowing the end of an arc, you get to go back and either foreshadow or play against it and it’s very joyful for fans to see these moments or prepped character beats come in at times.”

Black Widow premieres in theaters on May 1, 2020.

Read on for fan reactions to Black Widow’s white suit and be sure to leave your own in the comments below.

