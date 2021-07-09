Black Widow Has An X-Men Easter Egg in Budapest

✖

The Black Widow movie is now playing in theaters and on Disney+ via Premier Access and it is loaded with teases for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (especially in its post-credits scene). However, there is one small detail which ties the show to an X-Men character and a similar Easter egg showed up in an episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. While there were plenty of ties to Captain America: Civil War and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, this new detail is exciting for those fans hoping mutants will be making their way to (or already exist in) the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spoilers ahead!

In the first act of Black Widow, Natasha and Yelena are chased through Budapest by Taskmaster. An exploding arrow sends their car flipping across the street and ultimately down the stairway into a subway station. After the car comes to a stop, Natasha and Yelena emerge. In a wide shot of the setting, there is a bar in this train station: Princess Bar. Princess Bar is a business owned by none other than X-Men legend Wolverine while he was laying low in Madripoor. How the business expanded to Budapest or if it's related to Wolverine in the MCU is yet to be seen.

The bar can be seen at the 41:56 mark of Black Widow. See a screen shot of the Princess Bar in Budapest's train station below!

(Photo: Marvel Studios / Disney+ - Black Widow)

"In the comics, Princess Bar is owned by a man named O'Donnell. It is a major gathering place for Hightown and Lowtown residents - and a haven for smuggling," ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw wrote of the bar when it appeared in Madripoor in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's third episode. Princess Bar has a big X-Men connection in that it is frequented and silently co-owned by 'Patch' - aka Wolverine's alias when he's hanging out in Madripoor. Including the Princess Bar in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is one of the bigger tip-offs so far that space is being cleared for Wolverine in the MCU."

This, of course, is al interesting considering Hugh Jackman's recent moves on social media. The actor recently got the fandom fired up with a coupe of Instagram stories. One post was new art of Wolverine claws and it was followed 15 hours later by a throwback photo of the Wolverine actor with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

Did you spot any good Easter eggs in Black Widow? Drop them in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram. Join ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero on any major podcast platform to hear our bonus episode diving into Black Widow!