Wolverine Return Hopes Are High for Marvel Fans After Hugh Jackman Posts on Instagram

Hugh Jackman seemed to retire the adamantium claws he wielded as Wolverine in the X-Men movies after giving the character an ending in 2017's Logan. Yet, some new posts he made on his Instagram account have Marvel fans wondering if he could pop those claws again as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Monday, Jackman shared BossLogic's Wolverine poster and a photograph of himself hanging out with Kevin Feige. He and Feige would have known each from their days working on the early X-Men movies together before Feige became head of Marvel Studios, but the timing has fans wondering if it's a sign of something to come.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe becoming more of a Marvel Cinematic Multiverse through Loki and the upcoming films Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness only makes the idea more plausible. Marvel fans are taking that idea and running with it on Twitter, hoping to see Jackman back as Wolverine for even a cameo as they impatiently for Marvel Studios to introduce mutants into the MCU.

Do you think Hugh Jackman will reprise Wolverine for an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know what you think in the comments. Keep reading to see what Marvel fans are saying about the idea.