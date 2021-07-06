Wolverine Return Hopes Are High for Marvel Fans After Hugh Jackman Posts on Instagram
Hugh Jackman seemed to retire the adamantium claws he wielded as Wolverine in the X-Men movies after giving the character an ending in 2017's Logan. Yet, some new posts he made on his Instagram account have Marvel fans wondering if he could pop those claws again as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Monday, Jackman shared BossLogic's Wolverine poster and a photograph of himself hanging out with Kevin Feige. He and Feige would have known each from their days working on the early X-Men movies together before Feige became head of Marvel Studios, but the timing has fans wondering if it's a sign of something to come.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe becoming more of a Marvel Cinematic Multiverse through Loki and the upcoming films Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness only makes the idea more plausible. Marvel fans are taking that idea and running with it on Twitter, hoping to see Jackman back as Wolverine for even a cameo as they impatiently for Marvel Studios to introduce mutants into the MCU.
Do you think Hugh Jackman will reprise Wolverine for an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know what you think in the comments. Keep reading to see what Marvel fans are saying about the idea.
Epic
MCU: In #SpiderManNoWayHome we’ll have 3 Spider-Mans and Sinister Six and Daredevil and Doctor Strange and maybe Hugh Jackman Wolverine and it’s gonna be epic! 🔥
DCeased Universe: pic.twitter.com/GqpM7kyBiy— Only Gob Forgives (@FilmGob) July 6, 2021
History
Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine on screen together in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be the most epic thing in the history of comic book movies pic.twitter.com/vLWNGWCGGR— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) July 5, 2021
Perfect Wolverine
So, Hugh Jackman might be back as Wolverine, probably for Multiverse of Madness. But, like, I kinda hope he’s gonna be the MCU’s Wolverine. I feel like I’m alone on that, but idc, he’s a perfect Wolverine and I’d love to see him as the MCU’s Wolverine. pic.twitter.com/OWCzGv4AIS— Logan (@DiamondSpiderP) July 5, 2021
Just Imagine
Hugh Jackman posted a photo of him and Kevin Feige to his story and boss logic also posted a Wolverine pic 👀👀👀👀
Probably nothing but could you imagine….#marvel pic.twitter.com/cCNYxNJsti— Warren Thompson “Cosmic Wonder” (@CosmicWarren13) July 5, 2021
He Is Wolverine
Hugh Jackman in The Wolverine (2013) pic.twitter.com/LaesA0YRCi— X-men gifs (@xmengifss) July 4, 2021
Can't Imagine Anyone Else
hugh jackman really is the perfect wolverine, I literally can't imagine any other actors in the role— caelio | that mii fun fact guy | (@caelbob7) July 6, 2021
Gonna Kill Everybody
YOOOOOOOOOO DO NOT TELL ME WOLVERINE COMIN TO MCU CUZ THIS MAN GON KILL EVERYFUCKINGBODY 🤯🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/xdBTOqOfSP— 🍃Baby$Naruto🍃 (@ImJustTdollas) July 6, 2021
I Get It
He wanted to get out of the Wolverine business before…doing it under Marvel Studios is a totally different story tho. I get it lol https://t.co/DNfFZ0P7NY— Karen's (not that one) son (@itsnotright484) July 6, 2021
Dreams and Prayers
wolverine coming to the mcu means x-men?????? literally my dreams, my prayers 🤞— ꧁ aziza ꧂| loki era 𓆙 (@marveleilte) July 6, 2021
Accept No Replacements
I love huge jackman as Wolverine so much that it’s been 4 years since Logan and still refuse to accept a replacement.— sega. (@Tovonxo) July 6, 2021