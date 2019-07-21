Marvel

Fans Can’t Believe Mahershala Ali Is Playing Blade in the MCU

Kevin Feige dropped a bombshell earlier tonight when he unveiled Luke Cage alum Mahershala Ali […]

By

Kevin Feige dropped a bombshell earlier tonight when he unveiled Luke Cage alum Mahershala Ali would be playing the Daywalker himself, Blade in a future Marvel Studios film. The Oscar-winning actor has been one of Hollywood’s hottest stars of the past few years, winning Academy Awards for both Moonlight and The Green Book.

The character was last played by the legendary Wesley Snipes in a Blade trilogy in the late 1990s and early 2000s and it’s apparent that ship has sailed.

Keep scrolling to see some of the top reactions from fans around the world! What do you think of the casting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

