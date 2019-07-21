Fans Can’t Believe Mahershala Ali Is Playing Blade in the MCU

Kevin Feige dropped a bombshell earlier tonight when he unveiled Luke Cage alum Mahershala Ali would be playing the Daywalker himself, Blade in a future Marvel Studios film. The Oscar-winning actor has been one of Hollywood’s hottest stars of the past few years, winning Academy Awards for both Moonlight and The Green Book.

The character was last played by the legendary Wesley Snipes in a Blade trilogy in the late 1990s and early 2000s and it’s apparent that ship has sailed.

