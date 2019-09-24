Disney CEO Bob Iger Reveals Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs’ Harsh Iron Man 2 Critique

It’s safe to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a bonafide success, adapting legions of characters for a whole new audience. Even with the franchise being such a massive success for the Walt Disney Company, a few of the films were the subject of scrutiny — even from a legend in the world of technology. In his recently-released memoir The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger revealed that Apple icon Steve Jobs, who played a role in Disney acquiring Marvel, had a less-than-positive take on 2010’s Iron Man 2.

“When Iron Man 2 came out, Steve [Jobs] took his son to see it and call me the next day.” Iger writes in the book. “‘I took Reed to see Iron Man 2 last night,’ he said. ‘It sucked.’”

“Well thank you. It’s done about $75 million in business.” Iger continues. “It’s going to do a huge number this weekend. I don’t take your criticism lightly, Steve, but it’s a success, and you’re not the audience.” (I knew Iron Man 2 was nobody’s idea of an Oscar winner, but I just couldn’t let him feel he was right all of the time.)”

In a way, it’s easy to see where both Iger and Jobs are coming from. The sequel ultimately ended up grossing over $623 million at the worldwide box office, showcasing just an inkling of how successful Marvel movies could be at the box office. Even then, many (including ComicBook.com’s staff) regard Iron Man 2 to be one of the lesser Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, largely thanks to how the franchise has evolved in the near-decade since.

“Tony was out there for me to begin with.” Robert Downey Jr. said of playing Iron Man in an interview earlier this year. “But you don’t think of the two separately. I think if you’d done as many of these films as I have and the first one was so definitive and game-changing – not because I’m so great, but because everybody did their job so well – what [director, Jon] Favreau did and what Gwyneth [Paltrow] did and everybody… It’s just like having a great football team, a great group of folks.”

