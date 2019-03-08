Brie Larson Addresses if Captain Marvel Can Beat Superman

We’re only a day away from the long-awaited release of Captain Marvel, so the film’s stars are out there promoting the film and getting fans extra excited.

Brie Larson, who is playing the titular role in Captain Marvel, paid a visit to WIRED and participated in one of their Autocomplete Interviews, which means she answered the Internet’s most searched questions about herself and her character.

One very important question felt like a no-brainer to the actress.

“Can Captain Marvel beat Superman?,” the search asked.

“I can’t believe you’d have to Google that,” she tells the camera. “Duh.”

We took to Google to see what results come up when you search the topic, and the answers are a little more complicated than “duh,” (although, we love Larson for that).

The first blurb that pops up is from a Tylt article, which says the following:

“Captain Marvel has vast superpowers—including super-strength, stamina, durability, flight, energy generation and energy absorption. She could put Hulk and Thor in their place. … Superman may have helped popularize comics, but Captain Marvel is getting her due and is the future powerhouse for superhero stories.”

Larson answered plenty more questions in the video, including whether or not she’s left-handed (she’s right-handed, but learned how to fight with both for the film). She was also asked where she grew up (Los Angeles via Sacrameno), who she looks like (she didn’t have an answer for that one), and even how tall she is (5′8″ish). Check out the full video above!

In addition to Larson, Captain Marvel stars Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Do you agree that Captain Marvel could be Superman? Tell us in the comments!

Captain Marvel is officially hitting theaters on March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame on April 25th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

