Brie Larson Celebrates The Marvels Co-Stars on National Superhero Day

April 28th is National Superhero Day, which means Marvel fans have been celebrating their favorite heroes all day, and they're not the only ones. Marvel star Brie Larson also took to social media to honor some of her fellow co-stars. The Marvels, which is being helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta, is heading to theaters later this year and it will see Larson's Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers teaming up with Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan as well as Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau. The first trailer for the movie was released earlier this month, and it teased a special bond between the trio.

"Shout out to the superheroes who inspire and empower us on screen and in our everyday lives. Happy #NationalSuperheroDay," Larson wrote on Instagram. You can check out the sweet post below:

"It's amazing. I'm so excited that it's announced and I can talk about," Larson previously said of The Marvels. "Nia's amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That's one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I'm inspired by her! She has confidence, it's a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It's this huge thing and to have a leader who's just like, 'Yeah, I'm meant to be here.'"

Brie Larson Doesn't Get Recognized in Public:

In addition to her Marvel role, Brie Larson won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Room back in 2016. Her credits also include Short Term 12, Kong: Skull Island, The Glass Castle, Just Mercy, The Unicorn Store, and more. However, despite her success in Hollywood, Larson recently revealed to Harpers Bazar that she doesn't get recognized too often. Larson shared a story of seeing a friend perform in A Streetcar Named Desire in London, and she went unnoticed while her friend signed playbills for fans.

"I was just standing there, and he was like, 'How is this possible?' " Larson explained. "If I'm checking out at the grocery store, I don't get recognized," she shared with Mike Birbiglia on his podcast, Working It Out. "I get 'Are you friends with my cousin?' I am the classic face of 'friend of your cousin.' "

However, Larson explained that she is grateful for the anonymity. "I want to be in reality. I love reality. It's all I want," the actor explained to Harpers Bazar. "My biggest fear is to not be in reality. It matters so much to me. I don't wear super-flashy clothes when I'm out in the world because I want to stay in reality. I'm very good at confrontation in my relationships because I want to be in reality. I want to be in what's as close to what's true as possible."

The Marvels is heading to theaters on November 10th