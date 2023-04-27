Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Which Marvel Newcomer She Wants to See Interact With Wanda

Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off this year with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania after Phase Four introduced fans to many new and exciting characters. There are a lot of great newcomers in the franchise, but there's one Elizabeth Olsen wants to see team up with Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. Olsen took part in Buzzfeed's beloved "puppy interviews" this week, and was asked which Marvel character she wants to see Wanda interact with in the future. For now, it's unclear when or if Olsen is returning to the MCU, but the actor has recently teased, "I think I'll be back." When talking to Buzzfeed, Olsen revealed she'd like to see Wanda meet Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, the character played by Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel and the upcoming movie, The Marvels.

"I guess the new girl I really think is funny, Ms. Marvel. Yeah, I think she's very cute and endearing and enjoyable, and so I would say her," Olsen shared when asked which Marvel character she'd like to interact with.

As a notorious Marvel fan, Vellani would probably love the chance to share the screen with Olsen. However, the young actor had her own answer to the team-up question during a Reddit AMA last year. "I would love to see a Kamala/Wolverine dynamic in the MCU," Vellani wrote. "Also there is a really cool story where Kamala fights the Shocker and Bruno ends up seeing all of her possible futures and that makes me really emotional every time I read it."

When Is The Marvels Being Released?

The Marvels, which is being helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta, is heading to theaters on November 10th. In addition to Vellani, the movie stars Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury). In an interview with The Wrap, Vellani revealed how Larson and Parris have helped support her while filming The Marvels.

"If I'm having, like, an off day, or I'm really exhausted but powering through and not really taking care of myself, [Brie] will see that, and she will come up to me, and she will talk to me, and just make sure that I'm taking care of myself," Vellani shared. "Because you can get so, you know, overwhelmed and lost in this world, and just — there's so much being asked of us, and it's really important to kind of take a step back and see what you need in your environment to be able to do this work. Because we're doing like 10-14 hour workdays, in really uncomfortable costumes, and you know, it's very physically and emotionally demanding, and so it's just really nice that Brie and Teyonah kind of check up on me, and make sure I'm doing OK. And I feel like I do the same for them, but it's not, you know, at the same level!"

