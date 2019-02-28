‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson’s Oscar Celebration Photo With Spike Lee And Samuel L. Jackson Goes Viral

Brie Larson was on hand last night at the 91st Academy Awards to present two awards alongside Captain Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson. After revealing BlacKkKlansman had won the Academy Award of Best Adapted Screenplay, BlackKkKlansman director and scribe Spike Lee rushed to stage to celebrate with Jackson and Larson.

In a now-viral moment, Lee jumped up on Jackson in celebration. As the group walked off the stage, somebody snapped a shot of Larson grinning from ear to ear — another Oscars moment that has since gone viral.

Larson isn’t too far removed from an Oscar win herself as she won the Oscar for Best Actress in Leading Role at the 2016 awards for her role in Room.

Captain Marvel will be the third movie Larson and Jackson have worked on together. After appearing in the Monsterverse hit Kong: Skull Island, the actors both appeared in Larson’s directorial debut in Unicorn Store, a feature that filmed in 2016 but won’t be released until April 6th of this year on Netflix.

Jackon previously gushed over Larson’s dedication to her craft. At a visit to set of Cpatian Marvel, Jackson spoke to Larson’s growth from indie actor to blockbuster superstar.

“The physical demands? Whoo,” Jackson began. “I think about a year ago, Brie started working out. And the girl that I did Kong and Unicorn Store with is not this person. She’s got, she’s like five percent body fat now. And she used to send me workout videos, which were like crazy, dope workout videos. And she was, the first one she sent me she was lifting, what was she lifting? Like 100 pounds. She was doing this thing with a waist lift, about 100 pounds. The last one she sent me was 350. And she does chin-ups and she sent me a video of her pushing a Jeep up a hill. It’s pretty amazing stuff. So she’s made a distinct transformation that I don’t think a lot of people would be willing to do and it’s a huge commitment to do stuff like that. When I was doing Tarzan with Alexander [Skarsgard], wow, he would come to work at like 4:00 AM in the morning and go workout. And then he would eat. And then he would do his cardio. And then we would start to shoot. And every time they said cut, somebody was putting a weight in his hand. He was doing curls and he was doing pushups. Brie’s sort of like that. At this point in her development that she can actually do all that stuff. I mean, it’s kind of crazy.”

Captain Marvel enters theaters on March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

