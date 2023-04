The Marvels Confirms Trailer Release Date with Ominous New Teaser

The Marvels are finally arriving to the big screen. On Monday, Marvel Studios released a brief teaser video, which confirms that the first trailer for The Marvels will be debuting tomorrow, Tuesday, April 11th during Good Morning America. The teaser itself shows some sort of cosmic anomaly, and audio "from space" teasing the disappearance of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). The Marvels will be a sequel to both 2019's Captain Marvel and 2022's Ms. Marvel.

What is The Marvels about?

In The Marvels, following the events of Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers and must team-up to figure out why. The film will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur. New cast members will be Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon, who are currently cast in mystery roles.

"If I'm having, like, an off day, or I'm really exhausted but powering through and not really taking care of myself, [Brie] will see that, and she will come up to me, and she will talk to me, and just make sure that I'm taking care of myself," Vellani shared in an interview earlier this year. "Because you can get so, you know, overwhelmed and lost in this world, and just — there's so much being asked of us, and it's really important to kind of take a step back and see what you need in your environment to be able to do this work. Because we're doing like 10-14 hour workdays, in really uncomfortable costumes, and you know, it's very physically and emotionally demanding, and so it's just really nice that Brie and Teyonah kind of check up on me, and make sure I'm doing OK. And I feel like I do the same for them, but it's not, you know, at the same level!"

Ms. Marvel is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+. The Marvels, meanwhile, will debut exclusively in theaters on November 10th.

