The Marvels Star Brie Larson Says She Doesn't Get Recognized in Public

There's no denying that Brie Larson is a big name in Hollywood. Not only did the actor win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Room back in 2016, but she also plays Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She was featured in Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and will soon be starring in The Marvels. Larson's credits also include Short Term 12, Kong: Skull Island, The Glass Castle, Just Mercy, The Unicorn Store, and more. However, despite her success in Hollywood, Larson recently revealed to Harpers Bazar that she doesn't get recognized too often.

Larson shared a story of seeing friend perform in A Streetcar Named Desire in London, and she went unnoticed while her friend signed playbills for fans. "I was just standing there, and he was like, 'How is this possible?' " Larson explained. "If I'm checking out at the grocery store, I don't get recognized," she shared with Mike Birbiglia on his podcast, Working It Out. "I get 'Are you friends with my cousin?' I am the classic face of 'friend of your cousin.' "

However, Larson explained that she is grateful for the anonymity. "I want to be in reality. I love reality. It's all I want," the actor explained to Harpers Bazar. "My biggest fear is to not be in reality. It matters so much to me. I don't wear super-flashy clothes when I'm out in the world because I want to stay in reality. I'm very good at confrontation in my relationships because I want to be in reality. I want to be in what's as close to what's true as possible."

When Is The Marvels Being Released?

Larson's next Marvel project, The Marvels, is being helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta. In addition to Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan), the movie will also feature Captain Marvel's old friend Nick Fury who is played by Samuel L. Jackson. The movie is heading to theaters on November 10th.

"It's amazing. I'm so excited that it's announced and I can talk about," Larson previously said of The Marvels. "Nia's amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That's one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I'm inspired by her! She has confidence, it's a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It's this huge thing and to have a leader who's just like, 'Yeah, I'm meant to be here.'"

