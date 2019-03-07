Brie Larson Confirmed Captain Marvel Role 5 Years Ago Today

✖

Happy Marvel Anniversary, Brie Larson! It may only be just over two years since Captain Marvel hit theatres, but today marks five years since the news broke at Comic-Con that Larson was playing Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 2016 was a pretty big year for the star who also won an Academy Award for Best Actress for Room a few months before the Marvel casting announcement. Since making her debut in Captain Marvel, Larson also appeared in Avengers: Endgame. Next, she'll be seen in the Captain Marvel sequel, which is titled The Marvels.

"Call me Captain Marvel," Larson tweeted on July 23, 2016. You can check out the original post below:

Call me Captain Marvel. pic.twitter.com/IgqRIb9ijM — Brie Larson (@brielarson) July 24, 2016

Many fans are celebrating Larson's announcement anniversary. You can view some tweets from fans below:

Five years ago today, we found out Brie Larson would be our Captain Marvel ✨💫 https://t.co/Tm5YeAnD3t — wendy (@valcaroI) July 23, 2021

five years ago today, brie larson was announced to be playing captain marvel at comic con pic.twitter.com/IAnZbEhTSS — joni ✵ (@spideysbrie) July 23, 2021

The Marvels is set to be released towards the end of next year and will be directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman). In addition to the return of Larson as Carol Danvers, the movie will also feature Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau/Spectrum.

"It’s amazing. I’m so excited that it’s announced and I can talk about," Larson previously said of The Marvels. "Nia’s amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That’s one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I’m inspired by her! She has confidence, it's a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It’s this huge thing and to have a leader who’s just like, 'Yeah, I’m meant to be here.'"

The Marvels is currently set to be released on November 11, 2022. In the meantime, Marvel's 2021 line-up includes What If... premiering on Disney+ on August 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.