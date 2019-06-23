These Brie Larson Photos Prove the Avengers Cast Definitely Can “Stand Her”

Captain Marvel was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to be released in 2019, and it ended up being wildly successful. Currently, it’s the second-highest grossing film of the year, domestically and worldwide. However, a small section of the Internet is adamant about taking the movie down and bashing its star, Brie Larson, in the process. Ultimately, the hate (which was spread before the film was even released) is rooted in sexism and led to the ridiculously false accusation that Larson’s MCU co-stars don’t like her. Well, one fan took to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit to shut that rumor down.

“Brie Larson with the cast that ‘CaN’t StAnD hEr,’” u/Nashetania wrote.

As you can see, the completion of photos shows Larson sharing tender moments with Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), and the late great comics legend, Stan Lee.

People clearly agree with the Larson love, because the post currently has over 24,000 upvotes. Many fans commented on the post to joke about the supposed hate:

“Samuel L Jackson hated her so much that he starred in another movie with her that she directed just to get away!,” u/fantacizing joked.

“LOOK AT RDJ HE IS SO REPULSED HE JUST WANTS TO GET OUT OF THERE,” u/rcc12697 added.

Others just shared in the love:

“That photo of her with Stan is so pure,” u/LockmanCapulet wrote.

“Dr. Strange, Loki, and Black Panther didn’t even have scenes with her, so could have acted like they didn’t know her, but nope,” u/lepslair pointed out.

