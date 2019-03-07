Brie Larson Gives a Shoutout to Young Fan’s Captain Marvel Halloween Costume

Halloween falls on a Thursday this year, which means many people have donned their costumes over the weekend for various events and parties. Lots of people have taken to social media with their holiday looks, often tagging the celebrities they're emulating. One fan took to Twitter to share their daughter's epic Captain Marvel costume, and the photos caught the attention of the hero herself, Brie Larson. Larson first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe earlier this year in her first standalone film, Captain Marvel, before joining the team in Avengers: Endgame. Since this is the first Halloween since she's made her debut, it's no surprise there's a lot of love for her character on this fine holiday.

Yes! Serving Captain Marvel realness!!!!! https://t.co/pg5Lr0WBEV — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 27, 2019

"Captain Marvel Meggy is ready to go to a trunk or treat! @captainmarvel @brielarson #MeggysBigLife #CaptainMarvel," @meggysmomma wrote.

"Yes! Serving Captain Marvel realness!!!!!," Larson replied.

Many people commented on the post:

"Brie coming online just to fan girl over her fans is so pure," @818sellyy wrote.

"Kids like this are getting the full size candy bars at my house PERIODT," @BrieisTea added.

"It's indeed WONDERFUL," @NATASHAT0NY replied.

In a recent interview with Variety, Larson was asked if she knows when she'll be filming the talked-about Captain Marvel sequel, but the actress revealed that nothing is currently set in stone.

"No. I don't really know what job I'm going to do next, which is very exciting." Larson explained. "I don't even know what my life's gonna be! And most of this year, you know, I had to do the press tour. But then the last half of the year, I've just been focusing way more on just doing what I want to do that's completely outside of my job. I just feel like it's been this incubation time. Whether it's incubation because I'm developing projects, and also incubation myself, being, like: OK, I'm going to be turning 30. I've been working a lot. I need to just like change it up and see what's there for me — see who I am now. And which ways that I want to grow."

