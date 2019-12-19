Brie Larson’s Dress on Jimmy Kimmel Live Goes Viral

Brie Larson is best known for playing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this week she took on a new role: guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live. Last night, Lason took over for Kimmel and interviewed her Just Mercy co-star, Jamie Foxx. While Larson’s appearance was a hit all around, there was one part of the show that really caught the Internet’s attention: Larson’s dress. The outfit has since gone viral, sparking tons of love from Larson and Kimmel’s fans. Here’s a look at her epic attire:

Here are some tweets from awed fans:

This is probably my favourite outfit on Brie Larson to date… WOW If you didn’t know before, God Is A WOMAN pic.twitter.com/hncmfza4eY — Nat ✨ Brie Larson (@brie_sparkles) December 19, 2019

I knew #BrieLarson was gonna trend on Twitter today soon as I saw her on on #JimmyKimmel …I had to stop to my channel surfing too! 👀 She looks good! 🤤👀😂 pic.twitter.com/0bPBIuTY08 — Eric L. (@EricLonline) December 19, 2019

Brie Larson showing off in a perfect dress 🤤🤤 pic.twitter.com/bSOk5HUlAJ — Celebrity Photos (@Celebphotos_) December 19, 2019

You can also check out Larson’s opening monologue here:

Thank you to my @Marvel-ous guest host @BrieLarson for saving the day again https://t.co/NiZI7wfpWR — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) December 19, 2019

In a recent interview with Variety, Larson was asked if she knows when she’ll be filming the talked-about Captain Marvel sequel, but the actress revealed that nothing is currently set in stone.

“No. I don’t really know what job I’m going to do next, which is very exciting.” Larson explained. “I don’t even know what my life’s gonna be! And most of this year, you know, I had to do the press tour. But then the last half of the year, I’ve just been focusing way more on just doing what I want to do that’s completely outside of my job. I just feel like it’s been this incubation time. Whether it’s incubation because I’m developing projects, and also incubation myself, being, like: OK, I’m going to be turning 30. I’ve been working a lot. I need to just like change it up and see what’s there for me — see who I am now. And which ways that I want to grow.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.