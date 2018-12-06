Marvel Fan Creates ‘Captain America 4’ Poster in ‘Logan’ Style

Marvel fans are eagerly looking forward to Avengers 4, but there could be a bittersweet moment as Chris Evans potentially wraps up his tenure as Captain America in the film.

But some are holding out hope that the actor will return to play Steve Rogers for one more movie. A piece of fan art imagines a potential Captain America 4 with a poster in the style of Logan, which was Hugh Jackman’s final outing as Wolverine. Take a look:

While many fans speculate that Evans will be done with the role after Avengers 4 premieres, there might be a future for the actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after all.

Co-director Joe Russo addressed Evans’ future with USA Today, teasing more in store for the future of Captain America after an emotional time on the set for Avengers 4.

“I think it was more emotional for him than it was us because he’s not done yet,” Evans said. “I won’t explain what that means but fans will soon understand what I’m talking about.”

Evans worried fans when he tweeted about being done with Marvel, though he walked back that comment while addressing fans at ACE Comic Con earlier this year.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler,” Evans said. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.”

He went on to provide a tease for the upcoming movie, promising it will be as epic as people are expecting.

“There’s just nothing that I can say but there’s so much good stuff…there’s so many good things,” Evans said. “I mean, I guess all I can say is if Marvel has proven anything it’s just that they know what they’re doing. They know what they’re doing. I don’t think they’ve missed a beat. Their worse mistakes are other studios’ like biggest blessings you know what I mean? Like, they don’t miss, they don’t miss, and they have not missed with this one and it really is just an incredible culmination of this unbelievable tapestry of…I mean, how many individual series is it? Is it like, what six, seven individual parts coming together.”

“It’s never been done before and I don’t know if it will ever be done again and they really stick a flag in the ground on this one and pull out all the stops and you won’t be disappointed.”

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.