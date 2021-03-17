Kevin Feige Shuts Down Chris Evans Captain America Return Rumors

✖

In January of this year, more than a year after Steve Rogers passed his shield to Sam Wilson, Marvel fans were shocked by a report that Chris Evans was in negotiations to return as Captain America in future projects set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The initial report suggested that Evans wouldn't be in another standalone Captain America film, but that somehow his version of Captain America would be a supporting character in other movies, like Robert Downey Jr. in Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, according to the man behind the MCU, that couldn't be further from the truth.

Kevin Feige is normally cryptic about the future of his record-breaking franchise, but he's offering a definitive answer about the return of Steve Rogers as Captain America. While speaking with EW about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Feige shut down the report, definitively saying that Evans is not coming back for more Cap.

"I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself," Feige said in the interview.

Feige is referring to the response that Evans offered after the news was initially reported. The longtime MCU star simply said "News to me" in a tweet, suggesting that he wasn't returning after all.

While Evans' message could be read as cryptic, from an actor in a franchise that prides itself in secrecy, Feige's words are pretty straight-forward. Evans isn't coming back as Captain America. It remains to be seen whether or not his older, retired version of Steve Rogers will have a line or two in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but that's a totally different situation.

In addition to speaking with Feige about the Cap comeback, EW also asked The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan their thoughts on the matter.

"I was actually fishing [when the report came out]. When I came back in to get some shrimp, the dude at the dock was like, 'Hey, man! Did you see this s---?!' I've been going to the same guy to get my bait for like 20 years and all of a sudden now he's a fan. He had no idea who I was. Now he's a fan," Mackie explained. "Marvel's so secretive, and it's so ridiculous about what we know and what we don't know. I have no idea. The dude at the dock selling me shrimp knows more about what's going on with Marvel than I do."

"Anything is possible, right?" added Stan. "I saw he tweeted something about it. So, I don't know. I feel like usually he knows what to say in those things, so I didn't know what to make of it. And I truly don't have any intel on that. I feel like you can't ever think of the words 'Captain America' without thinking about Chris Evans. He's done such an amazing job with it, and I feel like he's always going to have this presence. And he has a presence in our show."

Are you glad or disappointed to hear that Evans won't be back as Captain America? Let us know in the comments!