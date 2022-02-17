Watch Falcon And Winter Soldier’s Danny Ramirez Dodge An MCU Wings Question

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Joaquín Torres with Danny Ramirez in the part. Before the show came to an end, audiences saw Torres inherit the wings once worn by Sam Wilson’s Falcon as Sam Wilson went on to become Captain America. Should the MCU follow the lead of Marvel Comics, Torres might just be on a path to fixing up those wings and becoming the next Falcon. While promoting Hulu’s No Exit film, Ramirez was got coy when asked if he has been fitted for a set of wings over in the Marvel world yet.

“I can’t confirm, denyI do anything, say anything,” Ramirez said with a laugh. It’s just enough to give fans hope that he is hiding the fact that he will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the story goes in comics, Torres joined a group called the Underground which teamed him up with Ironheart, Wasp, and others. The group was headed up by Hawkeye.

Earlier in the interview, a housekeeper in the hotel he had been staying at knocked on the door. That was [Marvel] knocking on the door,” Ramirez’s No Exit co-star David Rysdahl joked. Ramirez added, “Yeah, that was literally them saying, ‘Remember!’” You can see the funny exchange in the video below!

https://twitter.com/PhaseZeroCB/status/1494457265549627400?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It seems inevitable Ramirez will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Torres at some point. He debuted in 2021’s The Falcon and Winter Soldier with a close friendship to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson. As Mackie gears up for Captain America 4, that is one of many places Ramirez can make a return. Other possibilities include the Ironheart series or the Armor Wars series. Then again, as the MCU continues to evolve and add new titles, Torres could fit in in unpredictable fashion.

For now, Ramirez can be seen in No Exit on Hulu starting on February 25. The thriller adapts a novel written in 2017 which became critically acclaimed and was quickly optioned for a film. Now, fans of the novel and Ramirez are in for quite a ride when the film drops on the streaming service next Friday.