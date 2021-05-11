Anthony Mackie Wants a Captain America Parade in New Orleans

✖

If Anthony Mackie gets his way, Captain America is going to get his own parade through the heart of New Orleans. Mackie, born and raised in New Orleans recently joked about the event with Entertainment Weekly, suggesting Marvel and Disney should lay out the red carpet for the new bearer of the stars-and-stripes. After all, he is now one of the primary Avengers and has his own movie on the way.

"In New Orleans, we have like a parade for everything. I want a parade," Mackie told the magazine. "I want a Captain America parade with beads and charbroiled oysters. I want a celebration."

Though most expected Mackie's Sam Wilson to pick up the Cap moniker when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was first announced, the series didn't make it official until the final episode. Mackie previously suggested that was because of Wilson's internal thoughts of being the lone Avenger with no form of superpowers, and a struggle to not do his mentor wrong in some shape, way, or form.

“What I think was interesting with Chris’ Cap, and what Chris Evans was able to do with that character was really bring a level of strength and confidence to him,” Mackie reflected. “He really brought an even-keeled, well-rounded, three-dimensional character.

“A lot of people don’t realize that Sam Wilson is the only superhero who has no superpowers,” he added. “He’s just a regular guy who went for a jog and became an Avenger. So, he comes from a place of humanity and humility. It’s not so much him just going through and tearing stuff up. It’s about the cerebral, introspective idea of how do you handle a problem because he was a counselor. He’s still got those hands though, but he’s not a superhero, he’s a regular guy.”

