Marvel to Introduce Captain America’s Son and Grandson

Marvel Comics is set to introduce the son and grandson of Steve Rogers in upcoming issues of Captain America.

Captain America #701 will begin the “Promised Land” story arc from writer Mark Waid and new series artist Leonardo Romero will jump forward in time to the year 2314, where Steve Rogers’ grandson lives in a utopian society.

Here’s the synopsis from the Captain America #701:

The year is 2314, and the grandson of Steve Rogers lives in the utopian America of which his ancestor dreamed. The legacy of Captain Americahas been realized — but something sinister lies beneath the surface! Leonardo Romero (HAWKEYE) joins Mark Waid for this very special look into the tomorrow of Captain America, featuring guest contributions from notable artists past and present!

The synopsis for Captain America #702 suggests that Cap’s son, Jack Rogers, will have to rescue his son and that doing so will put him into contact with the descendant of an unidentified Marvel hero:

The quest to save his son leads Jack Rogers into the bowels of the Earth, far from the idyllic surface — and a meeting with the descendant of another notable Marvel hero!

Captain America just began its “Out of Time” story arc, which sees Captain America awakened in a near future dystopia. Solicitations for future issues of this story arc suggest that Captain America will become a king. It seems likely then that the utopian society that Steve’s son and grandson live in was established by Captain America himself.

Captain America #701 and #702 release in May. Check out the full solicitation text below.

