Captain Marvel 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Get Major Filming Updates

With WandaVision in the books and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier currently underway, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ramping back up in some major ways. That includes beginning production on an array of additional projects, from blockbuster films to other Disney+ exclusive series. While production start dates have been slightly in a state of flux due to circumstances tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of upcoming MCU productions are getting off the ground — and it sounds like both Captain Marvel 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will soon be among them.

According to a series of new listings from the Film & Television Industry Alliance, both Captain Marvel 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will begin filming on May 31st. Quantumania will film in London and Atlanta, with filming expected to last until September 24th. Captain Marvel 2 will film in London and Los Angeles, and does not currently have an end filming date.

Captain Marvel 2 is set to be directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta, with a script written by Megan McDonnell, who is currently a staff writer on the Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision. The film will see the return of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, and will also feature appearances from Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and Zawe Ashton in a currently-unknown role.

"You watch these movies and you see people do these like 'Whoa,' like when a superhero does a really cool turn around or something," Larson said on a video on her YouTube channel earlier this year. "I didn't have that living in me so I had to be taught how to do that....I've changed so much, I've grown so much and so I'm really excited to see what I can bring to Carol in the Captain Marvel sequel with who I am now. To see how all of you have embraced Carol and taken her on and used her as a symbol for whatever it is if there's difficulties that are going on in your life. Moments of strength that you need that you can pull from this character and find something, whether it's a line from the film or from the comics, that has been absolutely remarkable and incredibly. I'm excited to keep expanding on that."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be directed by Peyton Reed, and will see the return of Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lily as Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne. Kathryn Newton will be playing a grown-up version of Cassie Lang, and Jonathan Majors will be portraying Kang the Conqueror.

"I find myself pushing against this tough badass chick thing," Lilly explained in an interview with Beyond the Mouse last month. "Which is really interesting because at the beginning of my career I was pushing that so hard. I was like Kate [from LOST] is going to be badass. She's going to keep up with all the guys. She is going to be capable and strong. And then this whole massive shift in the industry happened. Suddenly these characters were everywhere. I guess I must be a contrarian by nature. Because I find myself going 'well hang on a minute.' We're all so fragile and vulnerable and small and soft. And I find myself going 'Woah, we aren't supposed to just be men with boobs'. Like what does it mean to be a woman? That question of what does it mean to be a woman is extremely important right now. What I think is crucial is that we're exploring that right now through our stories... I'm really excited. I can't give anything away but I think, my hunch is, I may have manifested something in that space in the Marvel world with Hope van Dyne. Because I think the direction we're going with her might be very satisfying for me in that way."

