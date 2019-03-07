Brie Larson Reveals What She Hopes To Bring To Captain Marvel 2

✖

To mark the two year anniversary of the Hollywood premiere of Captain Marvel, franchise star and Oscar winning actress Brie Larson posted a new video on her official YouTube channel reflecting on the experience, the time since, and her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When speaking about her time working on the movie Larson revealed that her time practicing and developing the stunts for the first movie helped her develop the idea of the character more than anything else. That, combined with everything else she's been through in life in the years since, is why she's excited to return to the part in Captain Marvel 2.

"You watch these movies and you see people do these like 'Whoa,' like when a superhero does a really cool turn around or something," Larson said. "I didn't have that living in me so I had to be taught how to do that....I've changed so much, I've grown so much and so I'm really excited to see what I can bring to Carol in the Captain Marvel sequel with who I am now. To see how all of you have embraced Carol and taken her on and used her as a symbol for whatever it is if there's difficulties that are going on in your life. Moments of strength that you need that you can pull from this character and find something, whether it's a line from the film or from the comics, that has been absolutely remarkable and incredibly. I'm excited to keep expanding on that."

Larson also opened up about how she still sees Carol as a figure that's larger than life, and even herself, who embodies qualities that even she looks up to.

"I'm forever grateful for all the characters that I've played because they;ve allowed me to think about things, how things sit in my body and how I express myself. With Carol it was just different, it was different because she's inspirational, I think. She is someone that is holding a space that I look to as like 'I wanna get there.' I am not there, but I wanna get there."

Larson won't be alone when she stars in the upcoming sequel as Marvel Studios has confirmed that Iman Vellani will be appearing as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel along with Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Nia DaCosta will direct. Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled to be released November 11, 2022.