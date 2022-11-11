Captain Marvel 2 Gets Updated Logo

✖

Marvel's got a packed slate over the next two years, and one of the more anticipated films in the lineup is Captain Marvel 2, now known as The Marvels. It's titled The Marvels because it includes not only Carol Danvers' Captain Marvel but also Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau, who could end up taking on the Spectrum name in the comics. The film recently received its official logo, but recently it received an updated version of that logo, and some are curious as to what it means. You can see the side by side of both logos below (via Captain Marvel News).

As you can see, the main aspects of the logo are the same, with the Captain Marvel font, the Ms. Marvel logo as the S on the end, and Monica's logo is in the A of the Marvels, incorporating all of the characters into the logo.

The first one Left. The new one Right. pic.twitter.com/Cx7eJpcgVu — 🌟Captain Marvel NEWS (@CaptMarvelNews) May 29, 2021

The big difference is the energy effect that is at the center behind the logo. The original logo for Captain Marvel 2 had a blue energy effect behind the title, while the original Marvels logo had a red energy effect behind the title. The most recent logo features a blue energy explosion like the original Captain Marvel 2 logo but with all the Marvels logo elements, combining the best parts of both.

Now, some are thinking this means that a fourth Marvel character will be included in the film (cough cough, Jim Viscardi). The reason being that Monica is part of the Ultimates at one point in the comics, and Blue Marvel is also a part of that team.

I'm not willing to go there just yet, as it makes more sense as a symbol of the Tesseract-powered engine that gave Carol her powers. It also from a design perspective just helps the mostly red font pop. We could very well get some Ultimates teasing by the end of the movie as Monica's next step, but that introduction isn't going to have the same meaning to Carol, and it's her movie after all.

Monica and Kamala are both intrinsic to Carol's story and time as a hero in the comics. Blue Marvel is not, and so I'm hesitant to go down the theory rabbit hole just yet.

The Marvels releases in theaters on November 11th, 2022.

What do you think of the logo and is it just a streamlined version or does it suggest an additional character? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Captain Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!