‘Captain Marvel’ Almost Gave Korath His Costume From the Comics

Captain Marvel has been playing in theaters everywhere for a few weeks now, so many people who worked on the film have been sharing insights into the filmmaking process, including some interesting concept art. Aleksi Briclot, an art director who worked as a concept artist on the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, recently shared a photo to Instagram that revealed Korath, the character played by Djimon Hounsou, almost looked more like the character’s comic book self.

“A character concept for Captain Marvel. His name is Korath, played by @djimon_hounsou in the movie. He’s part of the Starforce with Vers,” Briclot wrote. “I’ve added a reference for his look in the comics that I’ve started with. So here my goal was to refer to his look as well as make it believable and cool in a movie in 2019. How to keep the essence of the original concept while making him much more edgy?,” he asked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Here I’m thinking about what I would love to see in a current sci-fi movie and the challenge to keep him recognizable. On the old comics character he’s wearing this weird outfit with this short square shirt. Which is certainly a modest way to hide a part you wouldn’t see but IMO is acting like the opposite like his pelvis is clearly defined and maybe highlighted by this lighter square. And how to keep this particular helmet shape and make it practical? That are some funny challenges of my work!,” he added.

Briclot has worked as a concept artist on a few Marvel films, including Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. His Instagram also boasts work on Avengers: Endgame, but it’s not yet listed on his IMDB page.

You can see more of his work on Instagram here.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Lashana Lynch (Maria Rambeau), Annette Bening (Dr. Wendy Lawson), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Akira Akbar (Monica Rameau), Algenis Perez Soto (Att-Lass), Rune Temte (Bron-Char), McKenna Grace (Young Carol), Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Yon-Rogg).

What do you think of this alternate Korath look? Tell us in the comments!

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.