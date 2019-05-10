Captain Marvel Deleted Scenes and Special Features Revealed

Marvel Studios’ Brie Larson-led Captain Marvel soars higher, further, faster on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray June 11 with multiple featurettes and deleted scenes.

Disc and digital versions of the film will include Alternate Movie Versions and an introduction and commentary by directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, among the following special features:

Featurettes

Becoming a Hero – Follow Brie Larson’s journey as she joins the MCU, and see what it takes to be a Marvel Super Hero in every sense

Big Hero Moment – Explore how impactful Captain Marvel’s entrance into the MCU is, and how she inspires audiences around the world.

The Origin of Nick Fury – Witness some of the MCU’s most significant events through Nick Fury’s eyes, and see how his influence helped shape the MCU.

The Dream Team – Discover why Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck are the perfect pair to direct Marvel Studios’ most powerful hero.

The Skrulls and the Kree – Take a deeper look into their ongoing conflict, and the importance of shifting perspectives in the film.

Hiss-sterical Cat-titude – The cast and crew dish on working with Goose and the raw talent it takes to portray such a complex character.

Deleted Scenes

“Who Do You Admire Above All Others?” – Yon-Rogg must answer to the Supreme Intelligence, who questions his leadership ability.

Starforce Recruits – Yon-Rogg lectures a roomful of students on the Kree’s mission to defend all nations from the scourge of the Skrulls.

Heading to Torfa – Vers (Danvers) and her fellow Starforce members banter as they prepare for their rescue mission to Torfa.

“What, No Smile?” – In this alternate version of a scene from the movie, Vers is consulting a map when she receives a dubious offer of assistance.

Black Box – Keller attempts to track Vers and Fury after their escape in a quadjet from the Joint USAFA Facility.

Rookie Mistake – Novice S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson helps Director Keller out of an embarrassing situation.

Gag Reel – The fate of the universe hangs in the balance as the cast battles props, flubs and Flerkens in these outtakes from the set.

Digital Exclusives

Journey into Visual Effects with Victoria Alonso – Experience how filmmakers’ visions of the MCU come to life on-screen through the skill of the Visual Effects team.

What Makes a Memory: Inside the “Mind Frack” – What does it take to craft an action-packed sequence for a Marvel Studios film? Nothing short of an epic team effort!

Concept Art – Explore artwork from “Captain Marvel” and trace the visual development of characters.

On-Set Images – Uncover a trove of behind-the-scenes and production photography.

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel is an adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. When a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

Captain Marvel is available to own on Digital & Movies Anywhere May 28 and 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray June 11.

