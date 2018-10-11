‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson Denies Reports She Signed Seven Picture Deal With Marvel

Brie Larson will be bringing Captain Marvel to the big screen next year, but at the moment it doesn’t seem she is locked into a seven-picture deal.

Earlier today a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Captain Marvel was going to be the first of a seven-picture deal that Larson had signed with Marvel and included multiple franchises, but Brie Larson took to social media to dispute that. She shared a tweet referencing the report and responded, “Counterpoint: this is not true.”

Now the tweet itself only referred to the seven-picture deal aspect of the report, which also stated that Larson is making $5 million for her role in Captain Marvel.

It has been par for the course for Marvel actors to sign on to multiple films, which makes it quite a time commitment for many stars. For example, Chris Evans initially signed a six-picture deal that included not only his Captain America films (Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Civil War) but also his appearances in the Avengers films (Marvel’s Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Avengers: Infinity War). He would later extend that contract to include Avengers 4, which releases next year.

“I had six films in my Marvel contract, so I could have said after the third Avengers I was done, but they wanted to make the third and fourth Avengers films as a two-parter,” Evans told the Telegraph. “They said they had so many other characters to fit in – Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Ant Man – and couldn’t get them all into one movie.” He signed on for the extra one “because it made sense. It’s going to wrap everything up.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Larson signed a similar deal, but it doesn’t look like it will be for seven films.

The Captain Marvel film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, followed by the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.