‘Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Promotes GoFundMe To Help Girls See The Film

Captain Marvel now has its own GoFundMe to help young girls go see the movie, and star Brie Larson is lending her superpowers to the cause.

The Captain Marvel challenge was created by the same person who created the Black Panther Challenge, Frederick Joseph. That previous challenge was supported by fans and celebrities, raising over $50,000 to help people afford to see the movie. Now he’s created the Captain Marvel Challenge to help young girls get their chance to see the Marvel hero in theaters, and Larson is definitely backing the effort.

Larson took to social media to spread the world. “She’s coming! If you have the means, please donate to the GoFundMe in my bio to help girls from various backgrounds in the Los Angeles area see the film. I’m working on getting something together for the other parts of the US and rest of the world, stay tuned💪”.

As she said, right now the effort is just stateside, but soon there will be a way to help people see it on a global scale. For Joseph, this is an important moment fo representation, just like Black Panther was.

“Captain Marvel is Marvel Studios‘ first female led film, and an important moment for representation,’ Joseph said. The lead character, Carol Danvers, is not only a superhero, she’s also an athlete and fighter pilot,” said Joseph. “She is a prime example of the fact that women can do anything, and there isn’t a better person to be playing her than Brie Larson, who has been one of the faces of numerous feminist movements such as TIME’S UP. I am inspired by Brie and women around the globe and look forward to sending as many girls as possible to see this film.”

So far the GoFundMe has raised $17,582 of its $20,000 goal, so that should be eclipsed pretty soon, giving young women from Girls Inc. LA a chance to see the movie. You can find out more information and donate if you so choose right here.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8th, 2019.