‘Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Discusses Marvel Co-Stars’ Superhero Advice

When it comes to being a superhero, no one is ever ready for the responsibility. The weight of a cape can be hard to bare, and dozens of actors have taken that weight upon themselves on the big screen. Soon, it will be Brie Larson‘s turn to suit up, and the actress is owning up to the advice her fellow Marvel stars gave her.

Recently, USA Today published a new interview with Larson where the actress broke down her excitement over Captain Marvel. It was there the star talked about meeting her MCU family, and Larson said she learned a lot from them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I just got to be like junior superhero and ask them questions like, ‘Hi, I’m the new kid! So what kind of protein bars do you eat and when do you train? Is your costume comfortable?’” Larson explained.

“I was just able to learn so much, and everybody was really kind and helpful. So I got to learn the ropes a little bit before I was thrown into this thing where I’d be by myself.”

With the MCU a full decade in, Larson has plenty of stars to lean on for advice. Everyone from Robert Downey Jr. to Chris Hemsworth could drop the actress tips, but there are some thing Larson had to experience herself to believe it. For one, all of the training that goes into becoming an on-screen hero is intensive, and Larson said she began working out from some truly humble beginnings.

“I was getting super strong. and I was like, ‘Well, [Carol] can move planets; the least I could do is move a car,’” Larson laughs. “I just showed up in the gym one day and [my trainer Jason Walsh] was like, ‘All right, let’s do it.’ And I pushed the car, yeah.”

As it turns out, Larson says she never entertained the idea of passing her stunts off to other actresses, so the star got real comfortable doing wire work and then some.

“I didn’t realize that most people don’t do their own stunts in these movies. I thought you did, and I’ve never been a particularly elegant or athletic person. I’m just an introvert with asthma, and felt like I needed to be able to do that. I just thought, ‘I don’t wanna be on set, and they ask me to do things, and I don’t know how to do it.’ So I started training as soon as I could,” Larson explained in a previous interview.

“Everyone just went along with it, and was like, ‘Cool,’” Larson added. “It wasn’t until we started shooting, and I started doing all my own wire work stunts, and flips and stuff that people were like, ‘Now we’ll tell you: nobody actually does this. We just didn’t want you to stop. But now that you’ve kind of accomplished this thing, we don’t normally do this.” And I was like, ‘Huh?’ But I love it.”

For now, fans will have to wait and see just how strong Larson can get. The actress is slated to hit up theaters this spring when Captain Marvel launches into theaters, and Carol will follow-up her solo debut with a hush-hush role in Avengers: Endgame.

So, which Marvel star would you want to get superhero advice from? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.