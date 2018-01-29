Brie Larson Shares ‘Captain Marvel’ Workout Photo

Brie Larson is getting into superhero shape for her role as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. The actress shared a photo from one of these workouts in which she is wearing a telling shirt.

Larson’s photo shows her with her hand over her eyes. Her shirt reads “Sorry I’m late, I didn’t want to come.”

The Instagram status reveals this photo was for her “Weekend workouts.” Apparently, Larson is not a fan. Take a look below.

The first look at Larson’s Captain Marvel costume appeared earlier this week. There’s a reason that her costume is green instead of the character’s signature red and blue, but some fans have already edited the photo to make her look more like her usual self.

The first set video from the production also surfaced online, and it shows Larson putting some of that newfound Kree superstrength to use.

Captain Marvel is currently filming in California, though it is about to enter a two-month hiatus for financial reasons.

Larson was cast in the role of Carol Danvers in 2016. The Marvel Comics character was created by Roy Thomas and Gene Colan and first debuted in 1968. Danvers was originally an air force pilot, but an encounter with Kree technology fused her DNA with the DNA of the alien species. Danvers became the hero called Ms. Marvel. Her powers later increased further and she took on a new persona, Binary. Later she changed her codename again, this time to Warbird, then eventually returned to her Ms. Marvel persona before finally taking on the mantle of her mentor Mar-Vell by becoming Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel is being directed by Ann Bolen and Ryan Fleck from a script by Nicole Perlman & Megan LeFauve. The film will be a period piece set in the 1990s.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.