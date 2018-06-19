Captain Marvel Can Move Planets in the MCU

We all knew Captain Marvel was going to be insanely powerful in the MCU, but thanks to Brie Larson we now have an idea of how powerful.

Captain Marvel is already one of the more powerful heroes in the Marvel universe, but in an interview at Crystal + Lucy Awards Brie Larson gave some insight into just how powerful the character is in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe (via E News) when asked about the difficulty of training for the role.

“It is but that stuff is my favorite part because that’s where you find the character you know,” Larson said. “For me, it’s all about how far can I take myself to kind of reprogram my brain and reprogram my body to learn something new about myself, and so this has been an amazing challenge. She’s so, so strong. She can move planets so to me it was like how far can I go with this strength.”

In the comics, Captain Marvel has fluctuated between reasonably powerful to untold power levels during her Binary days, but these days she is definitely in the upper echelon. Her strength level is impressive just on its base, with a strength level of around 70 tons. Even without her Binary form that can increase substantially thanks to her powers of energy absorption, and what makes that even more deadly is just how varied that ability is.

Carol can absorb a variety of energy types, and that adds extra force to her attacks and general strength. So yes, in theory, if she absorbs enough energy she can pretty much do anything she wants, and evidently, in the MCU that means moving a planet.

That wasn’t the only thing she talked about at the Crystal + Lucy awards either, as she also brought up the need for more female film critics as well as critics of color. You can read her full speech here.

