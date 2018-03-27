Clark Gregg to Appear in ‘Captain Marvel’

Following various leaked photos of Brie Larson in costume, Marvel Studios has announced that Captain Marvel has officially begun production, sharing a photo of the star and debuting an all-new roster of attached cast members. Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that one of the names included was that of an actor whose character was killed off in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film: Clark Gregg, whose Agent Coulson was killed by Loki in Marvel’s The Avengers.

Among announced cast members like Larson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jude Law, one of the final names included in the latest release confirmed Gregg as one of the involved actors. The placement towards the end of the cast list hints that Gregg will only have a minor role, but possibly larger than his previous appearances in Marvel Studios films.

Gregg’s return to Marvel Studios is a big moment for a variety of reasons. In the years since his character was “killed” in Avengers, Coulson has been the main character of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. With Captain Marvel taking place in the ’90s, this won’t have much of an impact on the Avengers being aware that he’s still alive and well following his altercation with Loki. However, with Marvel fans hoping for more connections between the films and the TV series, Coulson returning to the big screen will be an exciting moment for audiences.

Additionally, with Captain Marvel taking place long before Coulson’s first appearance in Iron Man, audiences could potentially see how he first got started working with Nick Fury and SHIELD.

Gregg isn’t the only Marvel Studios alum to return for the film, with Guardians of the Galaxy stars Lee Pace and Djimon Hounsou set to appear in the film.

Check out the film’s full roster below:

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel lands in theaters on March 8, 2019.

