Captain Marvel Composer On Differences Between Scoring Cap and Krypton

Captain Marvel featured a sweeping score that allowed composer Pinar Toprak to explore not only cosmic soundscapes but also ones that you would find in action films like Lethal Weapon due to its 90s time frame on Earth. Toprak is quite comfortable working with cosmic scores as outside of Captain Marvel she’s also worked extensively with Syfy’s Krypton, which deals with the world of Superman but not directly with the character, and takes place far away from Earth. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Toprak about creating scores for Captain Marvel and Krypton, and what the biggest differences between them are.

“Well, looking at, generally Krypton is the dark level world,” Toprak said. “And things get a little bit more twisted and a little bit more bizarre, and there’s definitely a lot more room to go darker. So just from a musical point of view, that’s always fun to be able to explore because there’s no limit on how weird you can get.”

“I mean some of the stuff I’ve written for Brainiac and a lot of others are really weird, but they work,” Toprak said. “So I think the great thing about Krypton is like you said, it’s not Earth. It’s an entirely different planet, and there’s not an established sound for it because we’re not telling a Superman on Earth story. We’re telling how people have lived on Krypton and their story. So there’s really, there are no limits on what I can do both tonally and thematically, and that’s a really great thing to be able to have, and all the showrunners and everyone have been so supportive in going with my crazy ideas and approving them, so that’s awesome.”

Captain Marvel was pretty evenly split between Earth and space, and that will likely be the case for its sequel as well. After seeing what Toprak did with the first film, we definitely want to see what she can do after Captain Marvel’s world is opened up even further.

