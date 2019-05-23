Captain Marvel Deleted Scenes Reveal More Starforce Footage

Captain Marvel is heading to home video soon, and now Marvel Studios has released two new deleted scenes that fans will find on the Blu-ray and digital releases. The two new clips are both from earlier in the film, featuring Carol Danvers during her Starforce days alongside Yon-Rogg and the rest of the Kree team. The first new clip gives us an extended look at the mission launch that sends Starforce to Torfa to retrieve Solar and gives us a bigger glimpse at the chemistry and camaraderie between Carol, Att-Lass, Minn-Erva, Korath, and Bron-Char before Yon-Rogg walks into the room.

We see Carol having to defend herself (in a jovial way) for going in fists blazing, and this fun exchange also gets us Minn-Erva referring to Vers as “twinklefists”, which is just delightful. We also learn that Bron-Char is a bit claustrophobic, but we can’t really blame him, as those tubes are incredibly small.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second clip shows a sequence where Yon-Rogg is explaining why the Skrulls are the enemy to a group of Kree children. He explains why they are dangerous but is interrupted by Vers, who is then given the floor to share her personal experience with the Skrulls (or at least, what she thinks is her personal experience as we’ll find out later). The Supreme Intelligence eventually comes up, who Yon-Rogg explains can’t be comprehended by the mind, so it takes the form of people you hold dear.

One of the children asks Vers who she sees, and Yon-Rogg cuts off the lecture there, but we do learn that the person is indeed Mar-Vell, who Carol worked for before Mar-Vell was killed by Yon-Rogg. That altercation did give Carol her powers though, and she does eventually learn all about her history on Earth as well as the truth about the Kree Skrull war.

You can check out both clips above, and the deleted scenes available on the Captain Marvel Blu-ray are featured below.

Deleted Scenes

“Who Do You Admire Above All Others?” – Yon-Rogg must answer to the Supreme Intelligence, who questions his leadership ability.

Starforce Recruits – Yon-Rogg lectures a roomful of students on the Kree’s mission to defend all nations from the scourge of the Skrulls.

Heading to Torfa – Vers (Danvers) and her fellow Starforce members banter as they prepare for their rescue mission to Torfa.

“What, No Smile?” – In this alternate version of a scene from the movie, Vers is consulting a map when she receives a dubious offer of assistance.

Black Box – Keller attempts to track Vers and Fury after their escape in a quadjet from the Joint USAFA Facility.

Rookie Mistake – Novice S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson helps Director Keller out of an embarrassing situation.

Captain Marvel is available to own on Digital and Movies Anywhere May 28th and hits Blu-ray on June 11th.