Captain Marvel Directors Reveal Nicknames For Ben Mendelsohn and Skrull Coulson

Captain Marvel was finally released on DVD and Blu-ray this week! The first Marvel Cinematic Universe film of 2019 comes with tons of exciting bonus features, including a commentary with the movie’s directors, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. During the film, the two discuss the fun nicknames they had for some of their actors and characters, including Ben Mendelsohn and the Skrull version of Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg).

“And here we meet Talos for the first time. We called him Ben Mendolskrull when he was in his prosthetics,” Boden explained. (Adorable!)

“Skrullson! Coulson Skull,” Fleck added. (Hilarious!)

We love hearing that the directors were being silly on set, especially now that we know the Skrulls ended up being the good guys. This was a fun twist for Marvel fans, who are used to the Skrulls being evil, as well as movie fans, who are used to Mendelsohn portraying villains. Skrulls were always considered an “invasive and destabilizing force” due to the fact that they are known for invading planets and using their shapeshifting abilities to infiltrate worlds. However, in the new film, they were victims of the Kree.

Boden and Fleck also talked about the Skrull change in the commentary, which you can read about here.

It’s also fun to think about “Skrullson,” especially since there’s a somewhat similar storyline currently happening on Agents of SHIELD. Coulson died in the fifth season of the show, and now there’s a new character named Sarge walking around with Coulson’s face. We already that Sarge’s DNA is an exact match of Coulson’s, but he has a real left hand, so the leading theory is that he’s a different version of the character from another reality. The latest Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer indicated there’s a multiverse in the MCU, and we already know that alternate timelines were created in Avengers: Endgame (the Russo Brothers recently confirmed that Loki created a new timeline when he escaped with the Tesseract).

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Lashana Lynch (Maria Rambeau), Annette Bening (Dr. Wendy Lawson), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Akira Akbar (Monica Rameau), Algenis Perez Soto (Att-Lass), Rune Temte (Bron-Char), McKenna Grace (Young Carol), Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Yon-Rogg).

Captain Marvel is officially available for home viewing. Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c. Other MCU films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in most theaters, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which lands on the big screen on July 2nd.