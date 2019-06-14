Captain Marvel Directors Reveal Why Ronan Wasn’t Featured Earlier in the Movie

Captain Marvel is officially available to own on DVD and Blu-ray, and the discs are full of cool bonus features, including a commentary by the film’s directors, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. During the movie, the two discuss many aspects of the filmmaking process, including their decision to feature Ronan later in the film. Lee Pace reprised his role in the franchise for the first time since appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2014.

“Here we have the Accuser ships that are the kind of bomb squad of the Kree. So we’ve already met Starforce which is like their SEAL Team Six and now we see the bomb squad that’s going to be bombing a Skrull stronghold in the South. We played a lot with the question of when we introduce Ronan in this movie. Should we introduce him at the beginning of the film as the head Accuser of these Accuser ships or do we hold onto that reveal until later?,” Boden shared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah, I think it was more effective to hold on because it was giving it away too soon that the Kree were the bad guys because everyone associates them with Guardians of the Galaxy and it really just gave away too much too soon,” Fleck added.

The choice definitely made sense, and fans were glad to see Pace again in the franchise. Currently, there’s no plan for the actor to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but if any more films take place before his death in Guardians of the Galaxy, surely no one would complain if he showed up again.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Lashana Lynch (Maria Rambeau), Annette Bening (Dr. Wendy Lawson), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Akira Akbar (Monica Rameau), Algenis Perez Soto (Att-Lass), Rune Temte (Bron-Char), McKenna Grace (Young Carol), Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Yon-Rogg).

Captain Marvel is officially available for home viewing. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in most theaters, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which lands on the big screen on July 2nd.